Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke Make A Case For The Mother-Daughter Quarantine Haircut

In an interview with Nylon this week, Hawke revealed that she recently moved back into her mom's place in Woodstock, NY, as a result of the pandemic. "I moved out and got my whole life together and became a person,” Hawke told the publication. “And this disease is like, ‘Ha ha ha, just kidding! You’re a kid, and you live with your parents.’" By the looks of it though, living at home with Thurman definitely has its perks.