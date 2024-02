Benny Drama On That Super Bowl Ad & Skincare Secrets

When Skinner's agent first reached out about the opportunity, he was quick to say yes. Skinner was impressed with the brand's Super Bowl spot from the previous year featuring Jennifer Coolidge , and when he learned about this year's concept — Judge Beauty — he thought it was hilarious. E.l.f. doesn't miss," he shares. Skinner was also not new to the brand himself. When the actor began his career creating content seven years ago, filming dozens of videos a week, he would rely on the brand's affordable and accessible products to help him get into character. "The first product I was introduced to was the Power Grip Primer because I was in Williamsburg running around making videos. I needed to be able to run to the market and get it quickly," he recalls. "There was always something that was going to work" Skinner says, whether he was doing makeup for his Zodiac videos or creating a beat for real estate agent Deliverance Richards. "She's a full coverage Queen."