Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Sofie Pavitt Face
Nice Ice
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sofie Pavitt Face
Need a few alternatives?
Sofie Pavitt Face
Nice Ice
BUY
$68.00
Sofie Pavitt Face
Beekman 1802
Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist
BUY
$17.00
$34.00
Ulta
Glow Recipe
Watermelon Glow Pha + Bha Pore-tight Toner - Glow Recipe | Sephora
BUY
$34.00
Sephora
PURITO
Oat-in Silky Toner 200ml
BUY
£20.00
Sephora
More from Sofie Pavitt Face
Sofie Pavitt Face
Mandelic Clearing Serum
BUY
$54.00
Sofie Pavitt Face
Sofie Pavitt Face
Mandelic Clearing Serum
BUY
$54.00
Sofie Pavitt Face
More from Skin Care
Dam Dam
Damdam Citrus Glow Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Serum
BUY
$68.00
Sephora
OLEHENRIKSEN
Olehenriksen Dewtopia 25% Aha + Pha Flash Facial Exfoliating Face Mask
BUY
$50.00
Sephora
Sofie Pavitt Face
Nice Ice
BUY
$68.00
Sofie Pavitt Face
Drunk Elephant
Drunk Elephant Protini™ Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum With Lactic Acid
BUY
$82.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted