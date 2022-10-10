e.l.f.

Power Grip Primer

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

SKIN-SMOOTHING & GRIPPING PRIMER: Your makeup. It’s not going anywhere. Prep skin with this gel-based face primer that has the power to grip your makeup while giving skin a soft-focus effect for a smoother complexion. FOR ALL SKIN TYPES: Our Power Grip Primer's formula goes on clear and colorless, making it the ideal makeup application base for all skin types and skin tones. MOISTURIZES WHILE PRIMING: Infused with powerhouse ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid to retain moisture for a plump complexion, this makeup primer moisturizes, preps, and smoothes to perfection, improving the look and feel of your skin. HOW TO USE: Apply evenly to face before makeup using your fingertips to pat into skin. The warmth of your fingers will help the product melt into skin for even application. Allow 30 seconds to set before applying makeup. Stop use if irritation. SKIN-LOVING INGREDIENTS: All e.l.f. products are made from skin-loving ingredients you want, minus the toxins you don’t—all at good-for-you prices. All e.l.f. products are 100% cruelty-free and Vegan.