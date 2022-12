Dermatologists confirm that perioral dermatitis is common: "We deal with perioral dermatitis all the time in our practice," says New York-based dermatologist Hamza D. Bhatti, DO, FAAD. He has seen an increase in cases since the onset of the pandemic, with mask use. According to Dr Bhatti, the patients experiencing PD are women, by and large. "Men have developed it, but I see it a lot more often in young to middle-aged women, from 18 to 40s," he adds. "We're trying to figure out why it's happening."