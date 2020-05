‘Alcohol Is Bad’ & 8 Other Rosacea Myths I Was Told (& Believed)

Knowing that a condition has no cure can be incredibly disheartening. When I was first diagnosed, I was in denial about my skin and the impact of my actions. I thought, What's the point in depriving myself of alcohol, hot baths, delicious food and late nights if none of it will cure me? Why couldn’t I just carry on as normal? Over time I realised that although it would never disappear entirely, my rosacea could be controlled. Many people come to me for advice because they are worried about wasting a dermatologist’s time or that their concerns won’t be taken seriously. Dr Mahto often uses her Instagram account to talk about the psychological side of living with skin conditions . "Any skin condition which is restricting your daily life or affecting how you feel should be taken seriously by a dermatologist. We want to put you in a position where you feel you are in control of your skin and your skin is not controlling you."