Dr Mahto continued that even though it is 2019, skin conditions are commonly overlooked as simply a cosmetic problem, with Dr Diwan agreeing that skin is often seen as a 'vanity issue' by many. "This is such a shame, as studies show that medical treatment for acne can improve many of these mental health symptoms," said Dr Mahto. If you follow Dr Mahto on social media, you'll know that she has had acne for many years herself, and has experienced firsthand just how skin issues such as these can be detrimental to one's mental health. "Even when your skin clears up or is going through a 'good period' you live with uncertainty and fear about when your next flareup will occur," said Dr Mahto. "As an adult, people tell you how well you are doing professionally, but you judge your own success by the state of your skin that day."