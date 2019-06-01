From Acne To Pigmentation, Here Are The Best Lasers For Every Skin Concern

You'll also need to factor in life after laser treatments. "Even if your skin is not red and there is no irritation, pretend that you have got sunburn," advises Debbie. "For example, would you use a scrub or a sauna? Probably not, so be really sensible. Lasers stimulate the skin, so you need to give it time to process that before piling any more stimulation on top. I usually advise against heavy workouts for two days and heat treatments, for example, no sitting in the bath or shower for a long time." So when can you resume your usual routine? "After 48 hours, most people can go back to their everyday activities," explains Debbie. "If your skin is a little sensitive, I’d say leave it well alone for 72 hours. People that undergo ablative lasers may experience a week to 10 days' downtime, but reputable clinics will provide you with a personalised plan."