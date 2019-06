From Acne To Pigmentation, Here Are The Best Lasers For Every Skin Concern

And don't forget to nail your post-laser skincare. Incorporating an SPF into your routine (whether you’re having laser done or not) is essential. "A lot of what clients want to repair, whether it’s veins, pigmentation, blotchiness, lines or wrinkles, can be down to sun damage, as UV breaks down your collagen and creates DNA damage within the skin cells," Debbie adds. She suggests the core of a skincare routine after your skin has healed consists of the following: a good antioxidant in the morning, such as vitamin C , followed by SPF . In the evening, if your skin can tolerate it, perhaps retinol and a light hydrator, explains Debbie. "Less is more with retinol. Introduce it slowly into your routine, use very little and always follow the advice of a dermatologist or the product you’re using. There will also be other ingredients that your skin might specifically need, such as peptides (if your skin looks and feels slack), ceramides (for very dry, damaged skin) and hyaluronic acid (for a hydrating, plumping boost)."