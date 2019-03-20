How To Fix Your Skin If You've Overdone It With Retinol

It’s also important to make sure you incorporate a daily SPF into your routine if you’re using retinol regularly, and especially important if you’re experiencing retinoid dermatitis. "Skin is more sensitive to UV exposure many weeks after a retinol reaction – even if that reaction was short-lived," explains Meder. "You need to use an SPF50 daily, for a minimum of two months, even if you don't spend a lot of time outdoors. I recommend an SPF50 designed for sensitive skin (i.e. a physical filter like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide). Chemical filters are known to irritate skin experiencing dermatitis."