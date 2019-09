How To Fix Your Skin If You've Overdone It With Retinol

If you're experiencing retinoid dermatitis (the expert term for dryness, flaking and redness), it's pretty common and calms down over time. However, your first port of call should be limiting retinol use or even stopping completely until your skin gets back to normal. The second? Moisturisation. "If you find your skin is dry and flaking after a reaction, then you need to rehydrate it with something like hyaluronic acid," says Mark Curry, cofounder of The Inkey List . If that isn't cutting it, try something which contains polyglutamic acid , an ingredient which is 10 times more hydrating than hyaluronic acid. Creams with an emollient base may also be beneficial for flaky skin, as they provide a layer or a barrier which sits on top of the skin and prevents water from escaping. Try Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Nourishing Moisturiser, £13