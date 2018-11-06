So what causes rosacea? While it isn't fully understood, the skin condition is said to be aggravated by many factors, such as temperature changes, sunlight, alcohol, exercise, hot drinks, stress and spicy foods, according to both experts. "There is no cure," adds Dr Mahto, "but the condition can be managed with cream treatments, oral antibiotics, anti-flushing medications, and laser therapy. The latter can be used to treat prominent blood vessels, redness and occasional skin thickening which can be associated with rosacea. Usually multiple sessions are required and a skilled cosmetic dermatologist will be able to carry out the treatments after discussion of the best laser type for your skin."