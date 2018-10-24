"There is some evidence to suggest that stress can lower the threshold for a flare-up too," continues Dr Kluk. "Other triggers include extremes of weather, being unwell and being around certain pets, dust and woollen clothing," but the way eczema manifests itself is usually very similar in everyone. "The main symptom is itching and dry and red skin," explains Dr Kluk. "When eczema is very active, it may become moist, crusted or weepy, especially on the hands and feet, but it can affect any part of the skin, including the face and eyelids. Areas that are most commonly affected are the creases of the elbows and knees, as well as the wrists, ankles and neck."