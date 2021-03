You've probably tried so many toners, serums and cleansers in order to keep oily skin under control, but Dr Craythorne says that switching things up regularly is a common mistake and could accelerate oil production. Dr Craythorne mentions that it takes a good few months (experts usually suggest 12 weeks ) until your skin may get used to (and benefit from) a new skincare routine or product. "Only then will you know when it's effective enough," said Dr Craythorne. You might get bumps in the road with oily skin, though. "Your skin could be a little oilier when you're stressed or before your period ," said Dr Craythorne, "and it's just about accepting that and working with those changes without jumping in and applying all kinds of products and ingredients, which may potentially cause damage." In other words, patience is key to noticing real results.