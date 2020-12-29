5 Korean Beauty Trends That’ll Give You Your Best Skin Ever In 2021

When it comes to burgeoning skincare trends, Korean beauty experts are always in the know, arguably before anyone else.
From glass skin (skin so clear, it's almost sparkling) to the hydrating powers of succulents in serums and toners (that's right, they're not just a desk plant), these skincare buzzwords defined our routines in a year where we had to contend with things like maskne and stress-induced breakouts.
2021 is shaping up to be just as fruitful when it comes to groundbreaking skincare, too. Ahead, we caught up with Sarah Lee and Christine Chang of cult Korean-inspired skincare brand Glow Recipe, who let us in on the biggest K-beauty trends to know right now and how they could transform your skin.
