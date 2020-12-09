8 Skincare Trends That You’ll Be Obsessed With Next Year

From buzzy new ingredients like succinic acid and cica to the best hacks for combating maskne and switching up your skincare routine as a result of spending more time indoors, 2020 has brought us countless intriguing skincare trends. And 2021 promises even more.
With stress and anxiety at an all-time high, a necessary spotlight being shone on the environment, and many unforeseen changes in skin needs thanks to the pandemic, brands and skin experts are predicting a shift in the way we shop for products and look after our skin in the upcoming year.
Ahead, we enlisted three of the industry's top beauty experts to divulge 2021's burgeoning skincare trends and exactly how they can work for you.
