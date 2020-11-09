Is ‘Made To Order’ Skincare The Answer To Beauty’s Sustainability Problem?

While personalised and even grown-to-order skincare may be a step in a positive direction, it is not a magic solution to beauty's sustainability problem. Though many of us beauty lovers may not want to acknowledge it, the clearest answer to tackling the issue head on is to limit how many beauty products we purchase. "Fortunately, we are beginning to recognise the innately wasteful nature of a newness-centric lifestyle and are condensing our routines by reducing the number of products," says Livvy. This is something Dr Mahto seconds. "At at time where thinking about sustainability and preserving the environment is on everyone's minds, the most simple way to look after the planet is to buy less when it comes to skincare." She continues, "Every skincare product we own uses resources: extraction of raw ingredients, packaging, shipping and so on. There are implications at every part of the supply chain. Being smart with ingredient and product choices is not only better for our budgets, but better for the environment, too."