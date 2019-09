In fact, there are hundreds of burgeoning beauty brands who are doing eco-friendly beauty right, but just aren't as big yet. Take We Are Paradoxx , for example. The recently launched haircare company ditches plastic and glass for aluminium, which, despite being a little more expensive, can be recycled on an infinite loop. "Plastic can only be recycled a limited number of times and is down-cycled each time," explains founder, Yolanda Cooper. "Eventually it will be used to create fabric and end up in landfill. This is not solving the problem, just delaying it for future generations." Yolanda reveals that she also looked into glass and although it is considerably better than plastic, it weighs more, which increases the carbon emissions, requires additional packaging to protect it from breaking in transit and can be dangerous in the shower. "Aluminium is not only infinitely recyclable, but has a lower transportation carbon emission than glass or plastic," adds Yolanda, "with 55% of aluminium cans currently being recycled correctly compared to 34% of glass containers."