So with more and more of us putting environmental impact at the forefront of our purchases, why are beauty brands continuing to ignore consumer demand? "It does seem that despite the fact that people are swaying towards eco-friendly products, most of the big corporations simply do not seem to care," explained Vicky Lyons, founder of Lyonsleaf, a natural, 100% recyclable beauty brand which has just gone completely plastic-free. "Any business has to make money, so there is a motivation to produce a product that sells – and shiny plastic does sell. As well as this, big brands have an infrastructure set up for certain types of packaging and it’s not that simple to change overnight. Small brands are more nifty and can adapt more easily, but it's also up to us to make positive changes and to invest our money into ethical companies who really care."