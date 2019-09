We Tried Everything From Glossier Play — & Here's What's Worth The Hype

Once we got our hands on the shiny new goodies, which just dropped today on the Glossier site , we thought it best to share our honest take on the collection. The new Playground line includes four products — Colorslide gel-pencil eyeliner, Niteshine highlighter, Glitter Gelée eyeshadow, and Vinylic Lip lacquer — all available in a rainbow of shades. Ahead, see how the makeup looks on real Refinery29 staff members, and read our candid reviews of which Glossier Play products are truly worth the hype.