We Tried Everything From Glossier Play — & Here's What's Worth The Hype

This morning — after over a week of waiting to find out what, exactly, that mysterious logo would stand for — Glossier finally unveiled Glossier Play. When we learned that the collection would be a colourful one full of neon eyeliner pencils and tiny pots full of glitter, a hard break from the brand's signature flesh-y tints, we knew we had to try it. All of it.
Once we got our hands on the shiny new goodies, which just dropped today on the Glossier site, we thought it best to share our honest take on the collection. The new Playground line includes four products — Colorslide gel-pencil eyeliner, Niteshine highlighter, Glitter Gelée eyeshadow, and Vinylic Lip lacquer — all available in a rainbow of shades. Ahead, see how the makeup looks on real Refinery29 staff members, and read our candid reviews of which Glossier Play products are truly worth the hype.