Lush's Limited-Edition Seasonal Collection Is Perfect For Spring Gifting

After a long winter, spring is finally on its way — and Easter, Mother's Day, and bridal-shower season are coming right along with it.
If you know you'll be needing a little something small for a friend, your mum, or your 13-year-old cousin, you can find the perfect treat-yourself gift at Lush. The bath-and-body company we all know and love just dropped a whole line of spring-themed bath treats — and they're the sweetest we've ever seen.
Scroll through to find all the limited-edition flower-petal bath bombs and bunny-shaped sugar scrubs, any of which would make the perfect topper to an Easter basket or a Mother's Day gift set.