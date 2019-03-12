Typically, the first sign of spring triggers the sudden urge to book a salon appointment to revive your bright-blonde highlights before summer. But this season, if you're influenced by the hair-colour trends that are everywhere right now, you may find yourself side-stepping the peroxide bowl altogether for the dimensional dark-brunette shade du jour: a rich brown that we're calling "chocolate glaze."
Not only is dark brunette easier to maintain — which means enjoying the sunshine on Saturday morning instead of spending three hours in the salon — it's also uniquely flattering, as evidenced by Mandy Moore's fresh, flirty jawline-skimming cut and Emma Roberts' brunette lob, not to mention every other A-lister who's gone back to brown as of late.
Ahead, photographic proof of how rich brown is dominating our pre-spring mood boards. Let the promise of glazed-chocolate shine in a sea of windblown blondes be all the inspiration you need to elevate your colour and cool-girl aesthetic this season.