You can't miss the rise in popularity of bob hairstyles, especially on Instagram, where hashtags for the look hit 800k and counting. But INNOluxe's Spring 2019 Trend Report pinpoints one style in particular as the cut to end all cuts – the chin-length bob.
"We've seen such an increase in chin-length bobs," explains Melissa Timperley, director and stylist at Melissa Salons. "It’s typically a classic bob cut right to the lips with the fringe cut above the eyebrows, slightly longer at the temples, and blended into the length."
But there are rules.
"You have to take the corner off or it just becomes a normal bob, which can be a bit harsh. It’s a strong statement, and it shows that the person wearing it is confident and that their idea of femininity is not necessarily expressed by having long hair." This is something Sam Burnett, founder and creative director of Hare & Bone seconds: "The blunt, jaw-length bob is going to be the biggest haircut for 2019," he says. "We are seeing a growing trend towards women going much shorter, adding fringes and playing with more layers for an effortless boyish look."
"The perfect example of this is Taylor LaShae," adds Melissa. The best part, though? A chin-length bob can be worked into any hair texture and although it looks great with a full micro-fringe, you really don't have to commit to one.
Ahead, you'll find all the Instagram inspiration you need.