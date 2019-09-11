Skip navigation!
Hair
Beauty
Selena Gomez Just Debuted A Curly Ombré Lob
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Throwback ’90s Hair Trend Is Autumn’s Hottest Hairstyle
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
These 4 Shades Of Balayage Are Trending For Autumn
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Kim Kardashian’s Bob Is Back — & It’s Shorter Than Ever
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
I Dyed My Dark-Brown Hair Icy Blonde — & This Is What I Look Like Now
aimee simeon
11 Sep 2019
Hair
The Best Natural Hair Moments From New York Fashion Week
aimee simeon
11 Sep 2019
Beauty
Boho Passion Twists: The Clever Protective Hairstyle Blowing Up On Instagram
Eni Subair
10 Sep 2019
Beauty
3 Major Short Haircuts For Autumn, According To A Celebrity Stylist
Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and Saoirse Ronan are just a handful of celebrities who have tapped hairstylist and Virtue’s creative director, Adir
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Top Drawer
I Tried Ouai’s New Dry Shampoo — & It Worked Wonders
In the year 2019, dry shampoo has become a staple product for anyone who doesn’t want to wash their hair daily. And while innovative formulas — foa
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
I Ditched My Blonde Hair For Good — & This £26 Oil Fixed The Damage
I don’t live my life with regrets, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a handful of damaging decisions that — looking back now — IR
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Jennifer Lopez Went Ultra Blonde & Sleek For
Hustlers
Pr...
Jennifer Lopez’s hair and beauty routine have been carefully honed over many years. Lopez rarely deviates from her signature nude lip and honey-brown hai
by
Meagan Fredette
Hair
30 Instagram-Worthy Hairstyles To Try In September
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Tracee Ellis Ross: “I Did Not Wake Up Like This”
“This is one of the most exciting moments of my life,” Tracee Ellis Ross tells me as we take a seat in a downtown Manhattan penthouse. For a wo
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Ashley Benson Just Debuted A “Clavicle Bob” For Autumn
It’s finally September, which means celebrities are flocking to their salons to find the perfect haircut and colour to usher in the fall season. While st
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Beauty
Harry Styles Cut His Hair Short — & It's Sending Fans Into A Twit...
Picture this: The year is 2016; the boy band One Direction officially broke up months ago; and former member and standout singer Harry Styles has made plan
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
"I Have To Educate Myself" – How Afro Hair Shops Are Failing Blac...
I have a love-hate relationship with afro hair shops. If I pass one on my travels, there’s a high probability I’ll venture in, even when I don’t need
by
Rhea Cartwright
Celebrity Beauty
Charlize Theron's Latest Hair Makeover Is An Iconic '90s Throwback
Charlize Theron is no stranger to hair dramatic transformations. The Academy Award-winning star has undergone striking beauty changes for both movie roles,
by
Meagan Fredette
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Colour
by
Megan Decker
Body
These Images Of Beautiful Bald Women Prove That Our Hair Does Not...
September is International Alopecia Awareness month. To mark the occasion, 26-year-old Nichola McAvoy, the founder of Ally, an app that helps unite people
by
Eni Subair
Beauty
Here's How To Stop Your Braids From Getting Frizzy
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done w
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Dear Daniela: How Can I Achieve A Professional Blow-Dry At Home
Dear Daniela, How can I achieve a professional blow-dry at home? I watch so carefully whenever I’m in the salon, and yet I can’t seem to do it as well.
by
Daniela Morosini
Beauty
16 Easy Updo Ideas That Won't Remind You Of Your Prom
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
These Protective Styles Will Take Hair Off Your To-Do List
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Chopping All My Hair Off As A Plus-Size Woman Taught Me Some Diff...
As I watched my hair fall to the grey tiles in frizzy, scattered piles, I felt a sudden wave of panic. The stylist took scissors, then clippers, to the lon
by
Marie Southard Os...
Hair
Robert Pattinson Has Long, Blonde Hair In
The King
— & <...
There's one star in Netflix's hotly anticipated new film, The King, and that's Timothée Chalamet. He's the standout — i.e., the king
by
Megan Decker
Celebrity Beauty
One Man, 6 Hours, & 1,000 Braids: What It Took To Create Missy El...
When Missy Elliott sang “I'ma snatch they wigs, til I see that scalp,” in her latest single Throw It Back, she wasn't kidding. Today,
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
Camila Cabello's Natural Curls At The VMAs Deserve Their Own Award
Camila Cabello got ready to hit the stage with rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with what was a steamy performance of the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Most Eye-Catching Beauty Moments From Afropunk
by
aimee simeon
Hair
This Trendy Hybrid Hair Colour Is Perfect For Brunettes This Autumn
by
Megan Decker
Shopping
The Right Way To Bleach Your Hair At Home
by
Kate Foster
Hair
Melted-Caramel Highlights Feel So Right For Autumn
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Are Keratin Treatments Safe For Natural Hair? The Answer Might Su...
At one point in time, getting your natural hair to stay straight and frizz-free meant getting a perm. While it's still a go-to for some people — com
by
aimee simeon
Hair
Sombré Hair Color Is Ombré's Cooler Baby Sister
by
Megan Decker
Hair
The Breakout Hairstyles Everyone Will Be Wearing This Autumn
by
Megan Decker
