My Hair Never Held A Style — Until I Discovered These Two Products

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off Typebea using our exclusive promo code Refinery29TYPEBEA, now until 18th May.
Forget hair tools for a moment. A top hairstylist once told me that your hairstyle is only as good as the products you use, and after testing hundreds of serums, air-dry creams and blowdry sprays over the years, I have to agree — none of them are created equal.
Some provide heat protection, while others impart shine, yet they all seem to fall short when it comes to holding my waves or curls in place. No matter how much time I spend perfecting soft, effortlessly tousled bends with my straighteners, they tend to come loose after just a few hours.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But if any brand is going to persuade me to give styling my hair another shot, it’s Typebea. If you’re a Refinery29 regular, you might have seen me wax lyrical about its hair growth products, specifically the Overnight Boosting Peptide Serum and the Strength and Length Shampoo and Conditioner, which I’m convinced make my hair grow faster than I ever thought possible.
This month, the brand has expanded its hair care repertoire with two new styling products: the Ultimate Styling Serum, £23, and the Sea Salt Texture Mist, £23. As a big fan of the brand, I couldn’t resist putting them through their paces — and I think I might’ve found my new styling essentials.
First up, the Ultimate Styling Serum. The brand describes this as an “all-in-one” serum thanks to the star ingredient — plant-based keratin — which shields hair against drying, colour-zapping UV rays and heat from styling tools up to 230°C. Not only does it claim to reduce frizz by 29% after one application, but it promises faster drying time (a selling point considering I’m impatient — and I have a lot of hair).
The texture is a lightweight cream, rather than a typical serum, which is usually more watery, but I pull two pumps through towel-dried hair and it absorbs into my mid-lengths and ends instantly without leaving behind a single trace of residue on my hands. Impressively, I’ve found that it does help speed up drying time. Blow-drying my hair (using a paddle brush to smooth things out) would typically take over 15 minutes, but I timed myself on the first go — and got the job done in nine.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Is Typebea’s Ultimate Styling Serum any good?
The result was softer, smoother, and shinier hair — no greasy or stringy strands, which often occur when I guess or misjudge the amount of a new product. In fact, the sleek finish made light work of styling my hair later. I like to create waves using my straighteners, and the plates glide through my lengths with ease, never snagging on my drier ends. Actually, I’m convinced that this serum minimises the appearance of split ends (helpful considering I haven’t had a haircut since last summer). I can use my hairdryer and straighteners safely in the knowledge that my hair is protected and doesn’t need an additional veil of sticky heat protector spray.
The real test came during London Fashion Week, which coincided with the warmest and wettest weekend of the year so far. Would my waves hold up? I got my answer from one of the industry's top hairstylists, who interrupted our backstage interview to compliment my perfect balance of tousled waves — not too ‘done,’ just right. I’d styled my hair at 10 a.m., and by 8 p.m., it still looked good. It works wonders on my thick, wavy hair, but the brand claims that it’s suitable for every hair type.
Next, the Sea Salt Texture Mist, which is also suitable for all hair types. This offers heat protection up to 230°C, too, but unlike other texture mists that can leave hair feeling like straw, its plant-based keratin and ethylhexylglycerin — derived from glycerin and used as a conditioner — ensure your hair stays soft. Instead, it provides hold, not crunch. Think of how your hair looks better a day or two after washing; this mist encapsulates that in a bottle.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Is Typebea’s Sea Salt Texture Mist any good?
Even hairstylists are sold on the benefits of texture mists. Recently, during a salon blowdry, my stylist chose to prep my damp lengths with a texture mist over a cream or serum. When I asked why, he explained that, like Typebea’s, many now offer heat protection. A texture mist would also enhance my wavy hair by adding volume and structure without weighing it down. If I know I’ll be out all day and I really want my hair to last, I’ll spritz in the mist from root to tip, rough-dry my hair and then style it. The result? Mega hold.
Although I haven’t tried air-drying my hair yet (it’s still too cold for that!), I use this mist to refresh my second- and third-day hair. When I don’t have time to style, I spritz it onto dry hair, scrunch, and go. It adds shape and volume, and I know my strands appreciate the break from heat. It’s also worth highlighting the advanced spray nozzle, which distributes a delicate and even plume of product over my hair.
You can buy both products separately for £23 each or together as part of the Effortless Styling Kit, which is a little cheaper at £41.40. While the Ultimate Styling Serum has become my go-to most days, I have no doubt the Sea Salt Texture Mist will become a staple in my summer hair care routine, too.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT