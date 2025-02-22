The Best Haircut Trends From London Fashion Week Street Style So Far

From The Hair Bros to Charlotte Mensah’s Hairlounge, London is home to some truly excellent hair salons — something that becomes especially evident at London Fashion Week when the city’s most stylish descend on the streets.
Last season, we spotted streetstylers with choppy bobs, mid-length chops and long layers aplenty. This time around, the cuts are proving just as cool and effortless.
Whether you’re keen for a total hair refresh or prefer something subtle, let the best haircut trends from London Fashion Week street style inspire you.
