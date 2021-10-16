Instead of cutting wet hair, The Hair Bros use a plant mister (yes, really) to dampen lengths ever so slightly before getting to work. "Everyone's hair looks the same when it's wet," said Nick. "Sometimes you go into a salon, have your hair washed straightaway and the stylist hasn't even seen it. We start from a dry perspective and always at the front so the client can see what we're doing. That way, we both know exactly how it's going to look." Of course, you have a say in the style you're after but Nick and Sean are so excellent at their job that most clients leave them to it entirely. "We think about longevity and how it can become a great haircut," said Nick. "You could have amazing textured hair but it's only as good as the haircut and it's crazy that some people might never know what their hair is capable of. You don't want a carbon copy of someone else's haircut."