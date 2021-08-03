From Miley Cyrus to Billie Eilish, it seems we can't get enough of the '70s-inspired shag haircut — and Gemma Arterton is the latest celebrity to jump on the bandwagon.
Gemma's hairstylist Andreas Wild recently took to social media to show off her Instagram-worthy new haircut after she paid visit to Larry King (London's most talked-about salon) in Notting Hill. The relaxed and undone look is a serious move away from her usual long waves and classic updos, but there's no denying it suits her so well.
Senior hairstylist Andreas captioned his picture, "Always a pleasure looking after the gorgeous Gemma Arterton. Rocking the over layered shag, just loving this natural texture," as he gave his followers a look at Gemma's mussed up lengths, parted at the side for more of a modern feel and peppered with textured layers to give the illusion of lots of volume.
Of course, it wasn't long before the comments came flooding in, and it looks like the shag cut is here to stay for a little while longer. "Amazing work, I want!" wrote one, while others were keen to make a booking with Andreas to emulate Gemma's new style.
Since salons threw their doors open, Gemma isn't the only celebrity to switch things up in the hair department. Singer Dua Lipa, The Crown's Emma Corrin and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor have all unveiled variations on this season's shag, with wispy curtain bangs and layers reigning supreme.
Consider this all the inspiration you need to go for the chop yourself.