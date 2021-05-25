Emma Corrin’s New Blonde Curtain Fringe Is Giving Us ’90s Vibes

The Crown's Emma Corrin has taken inspiration from the boybands of the '90s as she showed off her new, bleached blonde curtain haircut on Instagram.
Thanks to TikTok, the curtain fringe is reigning supreme as the style to emulate this summer and Emma just proved exactly why with her short, floppy cut, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Daniel Martin.
Parted in the middle for the ultimate retro feel, the cheekbone-grazing style occupies a cosy space between a blunt bob and a pixie cut with a little bit of texture around the face for an accidentally perfect finish. Her fans are in love with the 'boyish' look, which is reminiscent of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and his famous curtain bangs with '90s highlights.
It wasn't long before Emma – who captioned her new selfies "the *cool* vibe deteriorates as you swipe but the hurrrr still rad" – received lots of comments complimenting her new haircut. "Nick Carter??" wrote one, followed by a string of heart-eyes emoji; another simply said: "Hi, I am obsessed."
Celebrity hairstylist and colourist Reiss Alexander is the mastermind behind Emma's new shade. He dialled up her signature sandy colour in favour of a bottle blonde using bleach, and although it's traditionally pretty difficult to pull off, the bold hue suits Emma so well.
Emma isn't the only celebrity to jump on the curtain bangs bandwagon lately. Last week, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor also took to Instagram to show off her new face-framing fringe, which she teamed with shaggy, copper layers courtesy of colourist Mads-Sune and principal hairstylist Nicholas Hardwick at the Josh Wood Colour Atelier in London.
Consider this all the inspiration you need for your next salon appointment.