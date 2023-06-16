Red Lip, Classic: Where To Shop Taylor Swift’s Makeup Staple

ADVERTISEMENT
If we were playing a game of word association with Taylor Swift as our subject, red lipstick would likely be one of the top identifiers tossed around (see also: cats, cryptic Instagram posts, and sparkly everything). Through her rise from newbie country crossover singer to chart-topping, record-breaking pop star, Swift and her favourite makeup look have become nearly inseparable. In fact, since around 2009, Swift has rarely been spotted without a crimson pout, whether she’s hitting the red carpet, cruising around New York City, or strutting across the Eras Tour stage.
It was recently revealed in Elle Australia that Swift’s first foray into red lips was in 2009 at an Allure cover shoot, when the shoot’s makeup artist, Gucci Westman, had to get Swift’s mum’s permission to use the shade on the singer. Swift apparently loved the shade so much that she asked if she could take the tube home. Later that year, the Fearless Tour kicked off and Swift wore a pinkish strawberry red lip each night — the rest was history.
Of course, just because the songstress loves red lipstick doesn't mean she won’t switch up shades and textures. But to celebrate the icon at the peak of her power (so far), we took an in-depth look at the best ways Swift has sported her signature lip colour over the years and throughout her musical eras, from romantic Speak Now to rebellious reputation, and all way through to her bejewelled Midnights era.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.