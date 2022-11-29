10 Ways To Style Sequins For Day & Night

"I always refer to myself as a magpie when it comes to fashion because I love anything shiny. I need very little persuading to wear sequins on a night out, however, wearing them during the day was a major step out of my comfort zone. This Topshop skirt turned out to be the perfect choice as the sequins are layered underneath mesh, which makes for a more subdued look. In the end I actually preferred my daytime look – the skirt worked perfectly with a baggy sweatshirt, crossbody bag and boots. All I did to take it from day to night was replace the jumper with a blazer and add heels and some sparkly earrings. Oh, and a sequin shoulder bag too, because you can never have enough sparkle at Christmas."