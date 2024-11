5 Christmas Party Outfit Ideas Using Clothes You Probably Already Own

Some of us will jump glitter-jeans-first into maximalist revelries, there are others who prefer less pomp and circumstance, and will seek quiet ways to celebrate the season in style . Just as no two parties are the same, there isn’t just one festive outfit formula" Whether you prefer a wide-leg pant over a swishy skirt or cosy sweaters over breezy halter tops, rest assured that no one’s expecting you to wear anything you don’t want to. Consider this your sign to push aside all your presumptions about holiday style and wear what truly makes you feel in the spirit of the season. Dress up the clothes you already have in your wardrobe, swap them out with friends, or invest in new pieces that you know you’ll wear again and again.