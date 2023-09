If the word "wide-leg" still brings to mind the shapeless styles of the '90s or the comically flared bell bottoms of the '60s, know that today's most popular options combine the comfort of the oversized silhouette with tailored lines and fashion-forward shapes. See, for example, Tibi's Sid jeans , which I've been eyeing ever since the New York-based brand's spring '23 catwalk show. Featuring a loose fit and panel detailing, the jeans (that come in new colourways for fall and in petite and regular size options) taper into a balloon-like shape that gets tighter around the bottom, making them versatile enough to wear with casual sneakers and ballet flats as stiletto sandals and pointy-toe boots.