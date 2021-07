Meet Fashion’s Most Daring Going-Out Look Yet: The Pin Top

For more than a year, the going-out top has been, for the majority of us, a nostalgia trigger or an existential punchline. We didn’t go out — in some instances, not even for groceries. Our Reformation camisoles and bodysuits from Aritzia gathered dust alongside our occasion dresses and work heels. Today, though, more than 47% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated . We can go out, to the grocery store and the bar and the club. And because of that, the going-out top is back — with a vengeance. Demure camisoles and skin-concealing bodysuits are so 2019. Instead, the A-listers of the fashion brigade are popping up in our feeds wearing a going-out top style that’s slinkier, sexier, and more revealing than anything those of us who might still be getting regular use of our COVID wardrobe staples could have dreamed of. Meet the pin top.