Low-Rise Jeans Are Officially Back. Who Will Be Wearing Them?

As more and more brands catch on, a contingent of fans are celebrating: the small but passionate circle of people who never got rid of their low-rise jeans in the first place. “Low-rise jeans accentuate my hips and butt in a way that high-waisted jeans simply do not,” says New York-based style journalist Lee Phillips , 24. “For me, this is not really even a trend — low-rise jeans are literally the only jeans I'll wear.” Fashion designer Zoé Martin , 25, also sees the skimpy style as her end-all-be-all: “I am very much pro-low-rise jeans,” she says. According to Martin, whose fashion brand O’Dolly Dearest is dedicated to the ‘90s and early ‘00s, low-rise jeans are effortlessly sexy, especially when paired with aughts-era accessories like waist beads and thongs. She says that low-rise jeans have always been a staple in her wardrobe because of the way they fit her body.