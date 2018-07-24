Miss Sixty, Gone But Never Forgotten (No Matter How Hard We Try)

While we shan’t look at the environmental impact of all that now defunct denim, instead we’ll take a second to have a little seance with our past selves to appreciate how, against the odds, we managed to make a low-slung bootcut jean with corduroy patches and a matching denim jacket with lapels that cut below the cleavage actually look good. Bravo to you and your bravery. Bravo to me and my lipgloss. Bravo to Miss Sixty: the only person for the job.