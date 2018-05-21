Bare A Little Leg With These Miniskirts For Spring

Legs, it's been quite a while since we've seen you. Our uniform for the last few months may have consisted of jeans, leggings, or joggers and a chunky sweater or hoodie, but with spring in full swing, that's all changing. We're be swapping our cold-weather staples for some leg-bearing treasures, and the miniskirt is the perfect place to start.
Not only are miniskirts very on-trend (just look to the runways, street style, and Instagram), but they also don't need to sit in the back of your closet until temperatures rise. Buy yours now and wear it tomorrow with tights and a structured blazer, then style it a few weeks later with a graphic tee and white sneakers. Now that we've convinced you of its styling prowess and versatility, click on to see some of our favorites (and scoop one up before summer swoops in).
1 of 17
Re/Done Cargo Frayed Printed Denim Mini Skirt, $225, available at Net-A-Porter.
2 of 17
Zara Mini Skirt with Buttons, $49.90, available at Zara.
3 of 17
C/Meo Collective Levity Skirt, $145, available at Shopbop.
4 of 17
Courrèges Denim Mini Skirt, $325, available at Moda Operandi.
5 of 17
Forever 21 Plus Size Gingham & Floral Print Wrap Skort, $19.90, available at Forever 21.
6 of 17
SJYP Denim Skirt with Printed Detail,
$275 $137, available at Stylebop.
7 of 17
UO Frayed Mini Wrap Skirt, $59, available at Urban Outfitters.
8 of 17
Ganni Montrose Crepe Mini Skirt,
$145 $101.99, available at Need Supply.
9 of 17
Isabel Marant Mouna Floral-print Ruffle-trimmed Mini Skirt, $398, available at MatchesFashion.com.
10 of 17
Mango Contrast Seam Skirt, $59.99, available at Mango.
11 of 17
Piccione.Piccione Sequin Embellished Mini Skirt, $457, available at Farfetch.
12 of 17
Topshop Red Floral Print Mini Skirt, $60, available at Topshop.
13 of 17
Bershka Printed Mini Skirt, $29.90, available at Bershka.
14 of 17
J.W. Anderson Asymmetric Pleated Mini Skirt,
$850 $340, available The Outnet.
15 of 17
ASOS Curve Denim Wrap Skirt in Stonewash Blue, $35, available at ASOS.
16 of 17
Zimmermann Golden Flutter Skirt, $480, available at Zimmermann.
17 of 17
Ulla Johnson Ella Skirt - Porcelain, $240, available at Ulla Johnson.
