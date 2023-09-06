The 17 Best Mini Skirts (& Skorts) For Showing Some Leg

ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Both maxi skirts and midi skirts have had their time in the spotlight recently, and for good reason. But we haven't quite gotten over the captivating essence and flare of a mini skirt.
While some mini skirt styles are for the bold (think: low-rise micro mini skirts), there are many universally wearable and flattering styles, including A-line, wrap cuts, and denim and cargo constructions. Plus, there are plenty of options appropriate for the office, late-night dinners, beach days, and more. You won't even have to abandon your mini skirt if you need to take a hot girl walk or play a game of tennis, thanks to the return of the activewear-friendly mini skort. The best mini skirts also have more year-round appeal than meets the eye. So even if you're eyeing a mini skirt for spring and summer, you'll still get wear out of it when the weather cools down, by pairing it with sneakers and a trench coat for a street-style look, or tights and heels for the office.
So now that we've convinced you of its styling prowess and versatility, click on to see some of the best mini skirts (and skorts) — so you can scoop them up before summer (aka leg-baring season).