Frolic In The Best Elevated Boho Dresses Of The Season
We've packed our woolly winter coats away, swapping them instead for light, breezy fabrics. This season, boho dresses and their carefree silhouettes are reappearing in full force (2015 Coachella, eat your heart out). Boho dresses are the perfect option for those one-and-done days where you want to make a big visual impact with as little effort as possible. Style it with sleek leather boots to channel a '70s goddess, or opt for strappy sandals and oversized sunnies for full flower child energy.
Where bohemian dresses were once laid-back, earthy silhouettes with floor-sweeping hems, now you can find them in a range of lengths and styles suitable for many occasions. We've curated a selection of styles that are suitable for weddings, spontaneous holidays, date nights, and more. Click ahead to find the best boho dresses to keep in rotation.
