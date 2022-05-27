We’ve Got You Covered With The Best Coats To Shop This Winter

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When we approach our winter wardrobe planning, the main thing that comes to mind is the perfect coat. But the search tends to span so long that by the time you actually find one that ticks all the boxes, flowers are beginning to bloom again.
When we approach our winter wardrobe planning, the main thing that comes to mind is the perfect coat. But the search tends to span so long that by the time you actually find one that ticks all the boxes, flowers are beginning to bloom again.
But the formula for finding the ideal winter coat is simple. First, look at your needs (environment, occasions, day-to-day lifestyle) and the rest of your wardrobe. There's no use splurging on a hefty cashmere coat when the climate never hits below 18 degrees, or, letting a bright graphic puffer collect dust in your closet because it doesn't suit your everyday style.
While so many brands have great outerwear styles to offer, there are only a few that made it to the top of our wishlists. Ahead, we round up the coats we're sure you'll be smitten with this winter.