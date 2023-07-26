The 46 Most Memorable Logies Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

ADVERTISEMENT
The TV Week Logie Awards is basically the biggest night in Australian television. And while it's safe to say we're tuning in to see who takes home the coveted gold Logie award on the night, we're just as interested in the Logies red carpet style.
In years past, we've seen the country's greatest exports sashay their way down the red carpet and this year will no doubt be just as iconic. Who can forget the red and black corsetted mullet dress that Margot Robbie wore in 2009? It is forever seared into the brains of Aussie millennials across the country. In recent years, we've seen Abbie Chatfield don a train so long, she required Mel B's assistance on the carpet just to pose for the paparazzi, proving that Aussie red carpets always come with a heavy dose of fun.
Ahead of the 63rd Annual TV Week Logie Awards ceremony on the 30th July, 2023 — taking place at The Star in Sydney — we're reminiscing on the most memorable red carpet looks over the years. Here are 46 of the best Logies red carpet dresses of all time.