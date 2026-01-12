The Best 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks (So Far)
It’s here! The official start to awards season is commencing with the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Before we pop our popcorn and see if any of our favourite movies and series — like Sinners, Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, The Pitt, The Bear, and Severance — take home awards, we’re taking in the fashion. The show’s much-anticipated precursor, the Golden Globes red carpet, is a chance for our fave silver screen and movie stars to shine (and hopefully gain a spot on some best-dressed lists).
We’re keeping our eyes open for power couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, the entire KPop Demon Hunters crew, our internet boyfriends (à la Heated Rivalry), along with Golden Globes nominees like Jessie Buckley, Ariana Grande, and Noah Wyle to see which show stopping looks they step out in.
Keep refreshing because we’ll be uploading our favourite 2026 Golden Globes looks as they make their way down the carpet throughout the night!