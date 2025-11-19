All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2025 ARIA Awards
Today, November 19, the best of Australia's music industry come together to celebrate the 2025 ARIA Awards.
The evening is set to honour various artists including Album of The Year, Song of The Year, Best Solo Artist, Best Group and more. And with nominees that span talented Aussies from G Flip to Keli Holiday and more, the evening is certainly set to be a star-studded affair filled with homegrown talent (and a few international talent, too!)
Of course, while it is an event that is dedicated to music, there's a part of us that is equally interested in the red carpet fashion, which is why we're bringing you all the must-see looks.
From Chrishell Stause to Olivia Dean and more, keep scrolling for the red carpet outfits you need to see from the 2025 ARIA Awards.