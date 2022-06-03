Skip navigation!
Music
Pop Culture
Kate Bush Salutes Stranger Things Moment
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment
Thelma Plum Talks Touring, TikTok & A Future Reality TV Career
Alicia Vrajlal
3 Jun. 2022
Entertainment
Brilliant Women-Led Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
Jazmin Kopotsha
27 May 2022
Music
Kendrick Lamar Made His New Album For Himself — Not Us
Ineye Komonibo
25 May 2022
Music
The Best Love Songs, Picked By Artists From Gen X To Gen Z
by
Annie Black
Entertainment
Why Every Musician Shouldn’t Be Expected To Be A Viral TikTok Sen...
“TikaToka-who?” laughed Adele in her exclusive interview with Zane Lowe, ahead of the release of her album 30 last year. In response to her lab
by
Eilish Gilligan
Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion’s Bombshell New Interview Reveals Devastating...
In July 2020, Megan thee Stallion was involved in an intense police stop after attending a celebrity pool party in Los Angeles, leading to the shocking rev
by
Ineye Komonibo
Entertainment
Rebecca Black Is A Queer Icon Every Day Of The Week
If there’s one thing to know about Rebecca Black’s DJ set at Coachella weekend one, just ask the singer. “It was so gay,” Black tells Refi
by
Katherine Singh
Entertainment
Yes, Coachella Is Still Worth It
Former One Direction heartthrob and all-around hunk Harry Styles closed out the first day of Coachella with a performance befitting a rockstar. Shrugging o
by
Lexy White
Unbothered
The Grammys Snubbed Jamaican Artists, But Reggae Doesn’t Need Awa...
Dancehall and reggae deserve so much more. Leading up to the 2022 Grammy award ceremony, dancehall artist Spice made her red carpet debut where she spoke t
by
Sharine Taylor
Entertainment
I’m Korean & I Don’t Relate To The K-Wave — And That&...
Once upon a time, BTS meant behind the scenes, a parasite was something you learned about in Biology and a green light followed by a red light only caused
by
Naeun Kim
Entertainment
The Best Music Documentaries About Women
by
Natalie Morin
Entertainment
“Call Me Maybe” Is Still A Cultural Moment, 10 Years ...
For pop culture fans, we all know where we were when we first heard the boppy, synthesised opening notes of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.” The s
by
Katherine Singh
Dedicated Feature
Jaguar Jonze, Paulini & Erica Padilla How Representation Has Empo...
The Australian music industry has experienced significant change over the last few years. However, while progress has been made, the industry at large is s
by
Bianca Davino
Entertainment
11 Trans, Gender-Diverse And Non-Binary Artists To Add To Your Pl...
It’s been an eventful couple of years for musicians. Festivals faded into memory, live audiences vanished, and you could forget about getting the band to
by
Sam Baran
Entertainment
Euphoria’
s Music Supervisor Has The Coolest Job In...
If you felt goosebumps at the heart-racing twangs of Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night” over Nate and Cassie speeding in the car in Euphoria, the
by
Sab Astley
Unbothered
The Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Blackity-Black, But We’ve ...
For the first time in its almost 60-year run, hip-hop took center stage at the Super Bowl half-time show, resulting in a performance that may go down in hi
by
Ineye Komonibo
Entertainment
Meet The Next Generation Of Australian Women In Music
The last two years have been, in short, unpredictable. For musicians, it has meant an avalanche of rescheduled, delayed, and cancelled shows, sessions, fes
by
Eilish Gilligan
Unbothered
The New Janet Jackson Documentary Proves She’s Always Been In Con...
A solitary Janet Damita Jo Jackson, clad in a cropped denim jacket and black jeans, enters a warehouse, turns the lights on, and begins one of the most ico
by
Gloria Alamrew
Music
The Best Disney Songs That You Forgot About
Reader, I present: your shower song roster for the next year.
by
Rebecca Farley
Unbothered
Actually, We Don’t Need A New Aaliyah Album
In 2021, word broke that music fans would finally be able to listen to Aaliyah’s full discography on various streaming platforms. The release of the
by
Ineye Komonibo
Music
I Stopped Listening To Music For A Year. Here’s What I Lear...
Canaries stop singing each autumn. After moulting, they lose all energy for making music and focus wholeheartedly on regrowing their feathers. Then, when t
by
Elly Parsons
Entertainment
‘Fashion Means Nothing, Style Means Everything’: Tash Sultana Ent...
Melbourne-based musician Tash Sultana has accolades in every colour: the ARIA award winner has staged a world tour, amassed over a million Instagram follow
by
Maggie Zhou
Entertainment
TikTok’s Peach PRC Treats The Internet Like Her Private Diary
When Peach PRC jumps onto our Zoom call, I get to see the inside of her bedroom. She’s sitting on a giant pink blob that looks like a blown-up bubblegum
by
Maggie Zhou
Entertainment
‘I Don’t Want To Be A Popstar Anymore’: Montaigne’s Departure Fro...
I’m waiting for a call from Jessica Alyssa Cerro, better known as Montaigne. Since the release of her debut album in 2016, the 26-year-old Sydneysider ha
by
Maggie Zhou
Entertainment
The ARIA Awards Has Introduced Gender Neutral Categories — So Why...
The 2021 ARIA Awards is doing things differently this year, scrapping its two gendered categories at music’s night of nights. In a bid to be more inc
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
Sleigh Your Holiday Playlist With This List Of The Best Christmas...
The festive season is upon us and apart from unwrapping presents, feasting away and binge-watching the best Christmas movies, no Xmas is complete without a
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Tech
Spotify Just Changed The Way You Listen To Music… Thanks To...
Adele’s new album 30 is finally here. It’s not just giving us all something to ugly-cry over, but also prompting important conversations about
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment
Jessica Mauboy Is Done Being The ‘Good Girl’
Since finishing as runner-up on Australian Idol at the age of 16 back in 2006, Jessica Mauboy has not only had a thriving music career but enjoyed success
by
Alicia Vrajlal
Entertainment
#FreedBritney: Britney Spears Finally Released From 13-Year Conse...
Britney Spears has finally been released from her conservatorship after more than 13 years. On Friday, LA judge Brenda Penny ruled that the controversial l
by
Nick Levine
Entertainment
Taylor Swift’s Re-Recordings Expose The Music Industry̵...
When the masters of her first six studio albums were acquired by Scooter Braun in 2019, it was Taylor Swift’s ‘worst case scenario’. She described th
by
Eilish Gilligan
Advertisement
