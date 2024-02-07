An Unabridged Guide To The Chants & Rituals To Know For The Eras Tour

Are you one of the lucky ones who managed to nab tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour? Hooray! Hopefully by now, you will have sorted out your outfit for the Eras Tour, started preparing your beauty look, and have made the friendship bracelets. Now, you just need to learn the chants!
Swifties, the devoted fanbase of Taylor Swift, have been adding to an ever-evolving list of fan chants and rituals since the beginning of Swift's career. From singalongs to synchronised clapping, this coordinated audience participation has become a beloved tradition, adding an extra dose of camaraderie and excitement. If you're keen to join in, we've curated a list of all the Eras Tour chants that you need to know.
So grab your pen and paper and get ready to learn, because it's almost our time to scream "1, 2, 3, LET'S GO, BITCH" at the Eras Tour.