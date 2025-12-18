AACTA International Awards 2026 Nominations: Sarah Snook & Rose Byrne Are The Ones To Watch
The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts has unveiled the nominees for the 2026 AACTA International Awards, spotlighting a heavyweight year in global film and television and a strong showing from Australian talent working on the world stage. Among this year’s nominees are Sarah Snook, Rose Byrne, Timothée Chalamet, Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jean Smart, alongside a slate of filmmakers and performers behind some of the most talked-about screen projects of the past year.
Australian creatives feature prominently across both film and television categories. Crowe is nominated for his role as Hermann Göring in Nuremberg, while Jackman earns a nod for Song Sung Blue. Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Dacre Montgomery (Dead Man’s Wire), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) and Sarah Snook (All Her Fault) are also recognised, underlining Australia’s continued international footprint.
In film, Hamnet emerges as a major contender, nominated for Best Film alongside acting, directing and screenplay honours. It faces competition from One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, Nuremberg and Sinners. The Best Lead Actor category is one of the most competitive, with Hollywood heavyweights Chalamet, DiCaprio, Crowe, Edgerton and Jackman all in contention. The directing lineup reflects a year of ambitious filmmaking, with Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein), Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme) and Chloé Zhao (Hamnet) earning nominations.
Television categories highlight the ongoing dominance of prestige drama and character-driven comedy. Adolescence scores multiple acting nominations, while Severance, Slow Horses and The Diplomat return as major awards players. In comedy, Hacks, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and Shrinking face off against newcomer The Studio. Jean Smart (Hacks), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Noah Wyle (The Pitt), Seth Rogen (The Studio) Keri Russell (The Diplomat) and Snook (All Her Fault) headline the acting categories, underscoring a year defined by standout performances across the small screen. Severance Australian actor Dichen Lachman is also set to appear at AACTA Festival 2026 as part of the event’s programming.
Winners of the 2026 AACTA International Awards will be announced on Friday, February 6, during the AACTA Awards Ceremony at HOTA, Home of the Arts, on the Gold Coast. The ceremony forms part of the five-day AACTA Festival, running from February 4–8, which will feature panels, workshops, screenings, masterclasses, meet-and-greets and the return of the Screen Careers Expo on February 7. Tickets and full festival information are available via the AACTA Festival website.
Nominees for the 2026 AACTA International Awards:
Film
AACTA International Award for Best Film:
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Nuremberg
One Battle After Another
Sinners
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film:
Timothée Chalamet (as Marty Mauser) – Marty Supreme
Russell Crowe (as Hermann Goring) – Nuremberg
Leonardo DiCaprio (as Bob) – One Battle After Another
Joel Edgerton (as Robert Grainier) – Train Dreams
Hugh Jackman (as Mike) – Song Sung Blue
AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film:
Jessie Buckley (as Agnes) – Hamnet
Rose Byrne (as Linda) – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson (as Claire) – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti (as Willa Ferguson) – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve (as Nora Borg) – Sentimental Value
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film:
Benicio del Toro (as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos) – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi (as The Creature) – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal (as Will) – Hamnet
Dacre Montgomery (as Richard ‘Dick’ Hall) – Dead Man’s Wire
Sean Penn (as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw) – One Battle After Another
AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film:
Glenn Close (as Martha Delacroix) – Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Elle Fanning (as Rachel Kemp) – Sentimental Value
Mia Goth (as Elizabeth) – Frankenstein
Amy Madigan (as Aunt Gladys) – Weapons
Emily Watson (as Mary) – Hamnet
AACTA International Award for Best Direction in Film:
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay in Film:
A House of Dynamite – Noah Oppenheim
Hamnet – Maggie O’Farrell, Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt
Television
AACTA International Award for Best Drama Series
Adolescence – Season 1
Severance – Season 2
Slow Horses – Season 4
The Diplomat – Season 3
The Pitt – Season 1
AACTA International Award for Best Comedy Series
Hacks – Season 4
Only Murders in the Building – Season 5
Shrinking – Season 3
The Bear – Season 4
The Studio – Season 1
AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Series
Owen Cooper (as Jamie Miller) – Adolescence
Stephen Graham (as Eddie Miller) – Adolescence
Gary Oldman (as Jackson Lamb) – Slow Horses
Seth Rogen (as Matt Remick) – The Studio
Noah Wyle (as Dr Michael Robinavitch) – The Pitt
AACTA International Award for Best Actress in a Series
Erin Doherty (as Briony Ariston) – Adolescence
Keri Russell (as Kate Wyler) – The Diplomat
Jean Smart (as Deborah Vance) – Hacks
Sarah Snook (as Marissa Irvine) – All Her Fault
Michelle Williams (as Molly Kochan) – Dying for Sex
