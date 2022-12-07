The 2022 AACTA Awards Moments That Everyone’s Talking About

Taking place at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion, the glamorous event was hosted by comedian Amanda Keller. While there were dazzling dresses on the red carpet and big name winners announced on the night, there were plenty of other show-stopping moments that got people talking.
Catherine Martin Honoured With Longford Lyell Award
Costume, production and set designer, producer and Oscar winner Catherine Martin was honoured for her contribution and influence to film, with the AACTA's most prestigious award, the Longford Lyell Award.
The likes of Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman and Joel Edgerton honoured Martin via pre-filmed videos before she walked onto the stage to accept the award.
"It's a great honour to receive this award and be recognised for a body of work to which I have devoted my adult life," she said in her acceptance speech.
"There is a personal dimension to the honour as well — in receiving an award named for Raymond Longford and Lottie Lyell — partners in work, art, and in life. My own work is indivisible from my creative partnership with Baz Luhrmann, who has been my husband for 25 years.
"I know — I need an award for that too," she laughed.
Chris Hemsworth Is AACTA's Trailblazer
Thor star Chris Hemsworth proved he's come a long way since Summer Bay, being named the recipient of the AACTA Trailblazer award.
"Tonight was a huge honour," he said when receiving the award from Russell Crowe.
"I don’t take for granted the opportunities the Australian screen industry has afforded me and am excited and proud that the rest of the world is discovering just how great it is to make world class movies down under with our incredible crews and creatives. I feel like we are all only really getting started."
Leah Purcell Dedicates Award To Strong Women In Her Life
Actor and filmmaker Leah Purcell delivered an emotional speech when accepting the award for Best Lead Actress in Film for her role in The Drover's Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson.
The Goa-Gunggari-Wakka Wakka Murri woman said she had tried hard to "not only represent my mother, my grandmother, my great-grandmother", but also "the women of the land that had struggled, and the hardships that come with that".
"Tonight I dedicate this award to my Aunty who passed away a couple of weeks ago — a very strong woman," she said, before also acknowledging "all in this room and in the land that are working hard, this is for us!"
Heartbreak High Wins Big
It was recently renewed for a second season and we can certainly see why. Netflix's teen drama, Heartbreak High won all three of their eligible public-voted Audience Choice Award categories including Best TV Show, Best Actor (Bryn Chapman), and Best Actress (Chloe Hayden), while Thomas Weatherall won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.
Winning his first AACTA Award for his first ever AACTA nomination, Weatherall dedicated his prize to someone who helped him early in his journey.
"I want to dedicate this quickly to a teacher of mine that we lost early this year. Her name was Diane Talbot," he said.
"We joked that if I was [ever nominated] I would take her to the ceremony and thank her. I couldn't do that so that this one is for you. I miss you a lot."
Rebel Wilson Gets Funny
Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson is back in Australia and presented a few awards at the AACTAs. But in her signature comedic style, she had to drop a few funny lines to raise eyebrows and keep us all entertained.
The actor recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogate and made headlines earlier this year when she announced that she was dating LA leisurewear designer Ramona Agruma. But her jokes weren't directly related to this personal news — rather her first line took a dig at the AACTAs itself.
"It's so exciting to be back home and be presenting an award at the AACTAs. I hosted the BAFTAs this year and look at me now. Failing upwards," she said.
Later on she teased us with a personal tidbit: "What else can I tell you? There have been big things that have happened in my life this year, like big changes," she said. "I switched from dairy to soy."