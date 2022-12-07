All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2022 AACTA Awards

The AACTA Awards are back for 2022 to celebrate a mammoth year in Australian film and television. At Australia's joint answer to the Oscars and Emmys, nominees were seen wearing the usual suspects like Oscar de la Renta, Fendi and Versace, as well as homegrown designers like Erik Yvon and Mariam Seddiq (who also popped up as a go-to name at the ARIA Awards in November).
Monochrome classics were a popular choice, while chrome metallics also made an appearance. One-shoulder dresses, pleats, short hems with trails and cowl drapes consistently came through, as well as satin and sheer materials.
While many young actors wore fun prints and bright pops of colour, we think The Bold Type alumna Aisha Dee stole the show with her aura swirl number.