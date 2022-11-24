The 2022 ARIA Awards — Australian music's night of nights — have begun, so get ready to celebrate all our homegrown musical talent in all their glory!
With a star-studded lineup — including host Natalie Imbruglia, Lime Cordiale, Briggs and The Wiggles — the 36th iteration is back for the first live, in-person ceremony since 2019.
Thelma Plum and Pania won the red carpet in our opinion, whipping out glitzy dresses and bright block colours along with epic hair and makeup looks to match.
Christian Wilkins and comedian Froomes gave us the first look of the action, interviewing musicians and influencers against a luscious floral backdrop to celebrate the tail-end of spring.