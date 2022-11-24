The 2022 ARIA Awards Moments That Everyone’s Talking About

The 2022 ARIA Awards celebrated Australian music in style with its first IRL event since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taking place at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion, the music industry's night of nights was hosted by Natalie Imbruglia, G Flip and Ruel. While there were dazzling dresses on the red carpet and big name winners announced on the night, there were plenty of other show-stopping moments that got people talking.
G Flip Gushes Over Chrishell Stause
One of the most talked-about couples on the ARIAs red carpet this year was non-binary musician G Flip and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. And, the attention on the pair only continued once inside the awards venue when Natalie Imbruglia quizzed G Flip about their high-profile partner.
Advertisement
'How is Chrishell enjoying her first ARIAs?" asked Imbruglia.
"She is over there," G Flip responded, pointing towards Stause in the audience. "She is so good looking and has a heart of gold and smells like dreams, but the real hero is actually Tones and I who introduced us," they continued.
"So Tones wrote the smash hit Dance Monkey, made heaps of cash and then wanted to buy an LA mansion and reached out to LA's best real estate agent — my baby girl."
The Wiggles' Tsehay Hawkins Gets Real About Representation
The Wiggles took home two awards on the night for Best Children's Album and Best Australian Live Act. While accepting the latter, Tsehay Hawkins took the opportunity to speak about the huge strides the children's entertainment group has made in terms of representation.
"Growing up I was a little Ethiopian girl who loved the Wiggles," the 17-year-old said on stage. "So being a Wiggle now and representing children of colour is really important."
"So four women, four men, gender-balanced and [we're] really just [here] to represent our current audience," Hawkins continued in her ARIAs speech.
Hawkins is the first Black woman to be a main cast member of The Wiggles. She joined the group in late 2021 after First Nations ballerina Evie Ferris was announced as one of four additions to The Wiggles' Fruit Salad TV lineup on YouTube alongside Chinese Australian dancer Kelly Hamilton, Justice Crew member John Pearce of Filipino descent and Hawkins.
Archie Roach, Olivia Newton-John & Judith Durham Honoured
There were various tribute performances on the night in honour of First Nations artist Archie Roach, Grease star Olivia Newton-John, and former singer of The Seekers, Judith Durham.
Advertisement
Budjerah, Thelma Plum and Jessica Mauboy performed 'One Song' together in memory of beloved Gunditjmara and Bundjalung elder and singer, Archie Roach.
Casey Donovan and Dami Im each sang a solo in tribute to former singer of The Seekers, Judith Durham, with 'I’ll Never Find Another You' and 'The Carnival Is Over'.
Closing the show was Natalie Imbruglia, KYE, Peking Duk and Tones And I paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a medley of ONJ tracks including 'Hopelessly Devoted To You', 'Xanadu' and 'You’re The One That I Want'.