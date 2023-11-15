LIVE UPDATE: Last updated at 8:00pm with final awards.
The 2023 ARIA Awards graced our screens on Wednesday night, with artists flocking to Sydney's Hordern Pavilion to discover who was crowned MVP of the music industry this year.
This year was clearly the year of Genesis Owusu and Troye Sivan.
Owusu, who came into the night leading the nominations, walked away with the highly coveted Album of the Year, Best Independent Release and Best Hip Hop/Rap Release for his phenomenal album, 'STRUGGLER'. The Aussie hip-hop artist was nominated for Album of the Year, Best Solo Artist, Best Hip-Hop/Rap Release, Best Video, Best Independent Release, Best Engineered Release, and Best Produced Release. Phew!
Meanwhile, Troye Sivan absolutely slayed the night away with his hit 'Rush' winning the award for Best Solo Artist, Song of the Year, Best Produced Release, Best Engineered Release.
G Flip also swept the awards, earning six nominations for their album 'DRUMMER'. They won both Best Live Act and Best Video. We love to see it.
Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue has won her first ARIA Award in more than 20 years, taking out Best Pop Release for her cult hit, 'Padam Padam'.
Our girl Taylor Swift also snuck in with a win for Most Popular International Artist.
The night also saw a bunch of Aussie icons performing (including nominees G Flip, Budjerah, DMA's, Brad Cox and Peach PRC), as well as the country icon Dolly Parton presenting. Iconic rock band Jet was also be inducted into the ARIAs Hall of Fame.
Here is the full list of 2023 ARIA Award winners and nominees:
ARIA Award Winners 2023:
- Album of the Year: STRUGGLER — Genesis Owusu
- Best Solo Artist: Troye Sivan
- Best Blues & Roots Album: The Winding Way — The Teskey Brothers
- Best Dance/Electronic Release: Rhyme Dust — MK & Dom Dolla
- Best Children's Album: Emma Memma — Emma Memma
- Most Popular International Artist: Taylor Swift
- Best Soul/R&B Release: Mess Around — Forest Claudette (ft EARTHGANG)
- Best Adult Contemporary Album: Dan Sultan — Dan Sultan
- Best Video: Good Enough — G Flip
- Best Produced Release: Rush — Troye Sivan — Styalz Fuego
- Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist: Teenage Dads
- Best Pop Release: Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue
- Best Independent Release: STRUGGLER — Genesis Owusu
- Best Cover Art: Everything Was Green — Forest Claudette — Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost) & Michelle Grace Hunder
- Best World Music Album: To Those Who Came Before Us — Joseph Tawadros
- Best Country Album: Hey Dawn — Fanny Lumsden
- Best Engineered Release: Rush — Troye Sivan — Styalz Fuego
- Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album: John Farnham: Finding The Voice (Music from the Feature Documentary) — Various Artist
- Best Jazz Album: Nightjar — The Vampires (ft Chris Abrahams
- Best Hip Hop/Rap Release: STRUGGLER — Genesis Owusu
- Best Classical Album: Indies & Idols — Australian Chamber Orchestra / Richard Tognetti
- Best Group: DMA's
- Best Live Act: G Flip
- Song of the Year: Rush — Troye Sivan
- Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album: Darker Still — Parkway Drive
Album of the Year
How Many Dreams? — DMA'S
DRUMMER — G Flip
STRUGGLER — Genesis Owusu — WINNER
Everything's Fine — Matt Corby
The Winding Way — The Teskey Brothers
DRUMMER — G Flip
STRUGGLER — Genesis Owusu — WINNER
Everything's Fine — Matt Corby
The Winding Way — The Teskey Brothers
Best Solo Artist
Song of the Year
Therapy — Budjerah
MBAPPE — Day1 (ft KAHUKX)
How Do I Say Goodbye — Deal Lewis
Die For You — Joji
Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue
Big City Life — Luude and Mattafix
Rhyme Dust — MK and Dom Dolla
Sway My Way — R3hab and Amy Shark
Love Again — The Kid LAROI
Rush — Troye Sivan — WINNER
Best Australian Live Act
Best Group
Cub Sport
Best Hip Hop/Rap Release
STRUGGLER — Genesis Owusu — WINNER
NOTHING TO SOMETHING — KAHUKX
A Gift & A Keys — Kerser
Comma's — ONEFOUR (ft CG)
Silent Assassin — Tkay Maidza, Flume
Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album
Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) — Brett Aplin & Burkhard Dallwitz
Unseen Skies (Original Score Soundtrack) — Helena Czajka
Blueback – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Nigel Westlake — Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Northey
RIDE — Music From the Film — Sophie Payten (GORDI), Jason Fernandez
John Farnham: Finding The Voice (Music from the Feature Documentary) — Various Artists — WINNER
Engineer — Best Engineered Release
Eat Your Man — Dom Dolla — Dom Dolla
Everything's Fine — Matt Corby — Dann Hume, Chris Collins, Matt Corby
Rush — Troye Sivan — Styalz Fuego — WINNER
STRUGGLER — Genesis Owusu — Simon Cohen, Dave Hammer, Julian Sudek
The Winding Way — The Teskey Brothers — Eric J Dubowsky, Sam Teskey, Wayne Connolly
Best Country Album
Acres — Brad Cox
Up, Down & Sideways — Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley
Hey Dawn — Fanny Lumsden — WINNER
South of Everywhere — Henry Wagons
Livin' The Dream — The Wolfe Brothers
Best World Music Album
Odyssey — Byron Mark
Moving Home — East of West
To Those Who Came Before Us — Joseph Tawadros — WINNER
Id of RA — Mick Dick
Australian Frog Calls — Songs of Disappearance
Best Cover Art
370HSSV 0773H — Private Function — Harry Allan — Studio Balcony
Acres — Brad Cox — Connor Dewhurst
Everything Was Green — Forest Claudette — Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost) & Michelle Grace Hunder — WINNER
Jesus At The Gay Bar — Cub Sport — Sam Netterfield, Mia Rankin
Manic Dream Pixie — Peach PRC — Peach PRC, Billy Zammit
Best Independent Release
Jesus At The Gay Bar — Cub Sport
Dan Sultan — Dan Sultan
DRUMMER — G Flip
STRUGGLER — Genesis Owusu — WINNER
Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue
Best Pop Release
Can I Shower At Yours — Amy Shark
Therapy — Budjerah
Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue — WINNER
Perfect For You — Peach PRC
Rush — Troye Sivan
Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist
Charley
grentperez
Pacific Avenue
Royel Otis
Teenage Dads — WINNER
Producer — Best Produced Release
4th Wall — Ruel — M-Phazes
Eat Your Man — Dom Dolla — Dom Dolla
Everything's Fine — Matt Corby — Matt Corby, Chris Collins, Nat Dunn, Alex Henriksson
Rush — Troye Sivan — Styalz Fuego — WINNER
STRUGGLER — Genesis Owusu — Andrew Klippel & Dave Hammer
Best Blues & Roots Album
So This Is Love — Cash Savage and the Last Drinks
The End — Katie Wighton
Live at Hamer Hall With The Melbourne Symphony — The Bamboos
The Winding Way — The Teskey Brothers — WINNER
DANCING IN THE DARK — Ziggy Alberts
Best Dance/Electronic Release
Take It Off — FISHER & Aatig
Sisyphus — Golden Features
Perfect World — Lastlings
Rhyme Dust — MK & Dom Dolla — WINNER
You Know What I Need — PNAU & Troye Sivan
Best Children's Album
Emma Memma — Emma Memma — WINNER
Planet Earth 3rd From The Sun — Peter Combe
Very Jazzy Street Party — Play School
Ready, Steady, Wiggle! — The Wiggles
Bananas and Other Delicious Things — Whistle & Trick
Most Popular International Artist
Best Soul/R&B Release
Rollin' — Chanel Loren
Mess Around — Forest Claudette (ft EARTHGANG) — WINNER
Skin — Jada Weazel
Ribena — KYE
P STANDS 4 PLAYA — PANIA
Best Adult Contemporary Album
The Answer Is Always Yes — Alex Lahey
Dan Sultan — Dan Sultan — WINNER
My Life Is A Symphony — Kate Ceberano
ORO, PLATA, MATA — Mo'Ju
Love Saves — Tina Arena
Best Video
Can I Shower At Yours — Amy Shark
Everybody's Saying Thursday's The Weekend — DMA'S
Gila Monster — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Give You Love — Jessica Mauboy & Jason Derulo
Good Enough — G Flip — WINNER
LOLA — MAY-A
Lookin' Out — King Stingray
Manic Dream Pixie — Peach PRC
Stay Blessed — Genesis Owusu
Therapy — Budjerah
Best Rock Album
Hoo Ha! — Bad//Dreems
How Many Dreams? — DMA'S
DRUMMER — G Flip
Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushroom and Lava — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — WINNER
Flowers — Pacific Avenue
Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album
R.I.F.F. — DZ Deathrays
PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth… — King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Darker Still — Parkway Drive — WINNER
Not Without My Ghosts — The Amity Affliction
TNSW — These New South Whales
Best Classical Album
Indies & Idols — Australian Chamber Orchestra / Richard Tognetti — WINNER
To Listen, To Sing – Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers — Ensemble Offspring
Signs Of Life — Neil Gaiman & FourPlay String Quartet
Debussy — Ravel — Roger Benedict & Simon Tedeschi
Genevieve Lacey: Breathing Space — Various Artists
Best Jazz Album
Cull Portal — Lance Gurisik feat. Jeremy Rose
Hearing — Mike Nock
The Height of Love — Sinj Clarke
Education & Recreation — Surprise Chef
Nightjar — The Vampires (ft Chris Abrahams) — WINNER
ARIA Music Teacher Award
Hank Lewerissa — Upper Coomera State College, Upper Coomera, Qld
Jessie Copeman — Ainslie School, Braddon, ACT
Peter Earl — Numerous schools in the Blue Mountains/Western Sydney region, Bullaburra, NSW
Sue Lowry — Southport Special School, Southport, Qld — WINNER
