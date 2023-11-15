All The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2023 ARIA Awards

Today, the best and brightest in the Australian music industry are coming together to celebrate the 2023 ARIA Awards.
The evening is set to honour various artists across 29 categories including Album of The Year, Song of The Year and Best Solo Artist. And with nominees that span talented Aussies from Troye Sivan and G Flip to Kylie Minogue and more, the evening is certainly set to be a star-studded affair filled with homegrown talent.
Of course, while it is an event that is dedicated to music, there's a part of us that is equally interested in the fashion, which is why we are keeping a close eye on the red carpet to bring you all the must-see looks. Of which there are quite a few. (Hello, Troye Sivan in Prada!)
From Chrishell Stause to Cxloe and more, keep scrolling for the red carpet outfits you need to see from the 2023 ARIA Awards.