The Best 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Looks (So Far)
Music’s biggest night has arrived, and our favourite artists have dressed to impress. The 2026 Grammy Awards are here (with some awards already being given out pre-ceremony!), and celebrities are walking down the iconic red carpet.
From Best Dance/Electric Album Grammy winner FKA twigs’ hauntingly beautiful gown to YUNGBLUD’s rock-and-roll-ready leather ‘fit, we’re drinking up all the adventurous and statement-making Grammys red carpet looks.
We’re also keeping our eyes peeled for more 2026 Grammy nominees like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, and the KPop Demon Hunters crew.
Check back here throughout the night as more celebs hit the carpet and get their time in the spotlight to show off their ‘fits, before (hopefully) getting their flowers and celebrating big wins.